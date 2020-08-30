Skeeter WX1910 gets a facelift

by

By Mike Rutherford

The already popular and proven Skeeter Boats WX1910 has been redesigned from stem to stern. The results reward multispecies anglers with even more big rig features in a compact package.

The latest all-new iteration of the WX1910 boasts standard features that add to the value and fishability of this popular model. The ride is much smoother in the rough chop so often encountered by multispecies anglers in big water. That benefit is from a steeper deadrise tapering from 15 degrees at the transom to 35 degrees at the bow.

Another addition to the new hull is Skeeter’s revolutionary REACT Keel. The React Keel is a Skeeter design innovation marked by advanced revolutionary control and turning. The accentuated keel that runs from the bow rearward along the centerline of the hull tops the list when it comes to noteworthy breakthroughs in hull engineering. This advancement redefines how WX models with the React Keel handle wind, waves, and current.

The WX1910 is loaded with standard accessories that take away the guesswork of which perform best with the boat. Skeeter worked with leading industry brands to optimize those accessories to enhance the fishabilty of the boat.

Anglers have much to like at the bow setup. You asked, and engineers responded by moving back the bow seat base plate from the trolling motor pedal for more standing room. A Minn Kota® Terrova® with i-Pilot® GPS trolling system, including Spot-Lock®, 80 pounds of thrust, and effortless Lift-Assist Design is standard. An upgrade option to the Minn Kota® Ulterra® model is also available.

Other new additions include port and starboard rod tie-downs, and a recess in the gunnels to protect rod tips when secured.

A trolling motor recess tray is standard for owners choosing to use the cable-steer Ultrex™ model. Completing the bow setup is space for flush-mounting fishfinders with screens up to 9 inches.

Beneath the front deck is the same storage compartment configuration in a size to fit the boat. Bracing a cavernous center rod storage is a port rod compartment that can double as tackle storage. At starboard is a day box for game day tackle and rigs, and a 9-quart baitwell.

At midship you have a 26-quart insulated cooler with tool holders that also function as a safe step up to the bow. Owners have two options from which to choose for railing along the cockpit gunnels. Choose from 60-inch cockpit rails or 48-inch tracks, with the latter choice making an ideal modular mounting solution for downriggers and rod holders. A Bluetooth®-capable Infiniti® stereo with four speakers also comes standard.

A port rod box has plenty of room for storing long trolling rods, and at the starboard is a catch-all box for planer boards, PFDs, and other gear. Both storages have lockable lids.

Standard in the cockpit are driver and passenger pedestal seats, with two additional seat bases at the rear. The third seat can be removed to open up the cockpit for standing up and maneuvering when trolling. At the stern are two jumpseats bracing a 25-gallon livewell, featuring auto and manual fill and recirculating switches. A new addition to the battery compartment is a master battery on/off switch that shuts down all accessories to prevent battery draining.

The WX1910 is powered by a Yamaha V MAX SHO® 200 horsepower outboard, with a standard 12-inch manual jackplate and optional trim tabs available. The WX1910 rides on a Skeeter Built® Trailer with dual braking and axles, 17-inch wheels, winch post, and backup lights standard.

The WX1910 has a length overall of 18′ 11″ with a 99″ beam. Fuel capacity is 34 gallons.

