Skeeter WX2200 is the big boat for big water

By Sam Rutherford

John Gillman calls his WX2200 his office.

As a 20-year professional walleye tour angler, it’s easy to understand why John Gillman calls his Skeeter WX2200 his single most valuable piece of equipment, more so than the dozens of tackle boxes filled with baits that put him on fish and in the money.

“The latest design has enhanced the performance, handling, and maneuverability even more,” said Gillman. “Above all else, the hull tames rough water like never before, and I need that when time is of the essence to get to and from my fish in the big water.”

Indeed. The Skeeter WX2200 rightfully claims its spot as the leader in big water performance. The biggest Deep-V boat Skeeter has ever produced, the WX2200 is engineered to handle the most grueling conditions thrown at it. With a hull stretching 22 feet, it offers the room needed to fish comfortably and efficiently. With improved front and rear deck space and a larger cockpit area, the WX2200 is designed with the tournament angler in mind.

“The fishabilty of the front deck is amazing, better than ever,” added Gillman. “I took a father and his two sons out for a fun day of bass fishing in shallow water, and they had more than enough space for all three to cast and fish upfront.”

Another of Gillman’s favorites is the cavernous storage bracing the rear livewell. He no longer leaves anything behind, which is a benefit for serious walleye tournament angling. Gillman appreciates the space, considering he competes on the Michigan Walleye Tour, National Walleye Tour®, and other regional and national circuits.

“As tournament anglers, we must be diverse and versatile,” he said. “That means having all of the lures, terminal tackle, and components needed to make key adjustments on the spot, while out on the water during the heat of competition.”

Gillman’s WX2200 is powered by the Yamaha 300-horsepower F300XA Outboard, which is up to 73 pounds lighter than some other engines in its class. He also uses the Yamaha 9.9 horsepower tiller model as a kicker motor. He chooses the tiller-handle model over the remote-control version as a matter of personal choice.

“As a tournament angler, I encounter many diverse scenarios, such as hand lining on the Detroit River,” he said. “The tiller handle enables me to make precise, instant adjustments to how the boat is tracking.”

Standard features of the WX2200 include a 25-gallon insulated stern Livewell and a 9-gallon insulated bow baitwell. The massive center storage has built-in Mega Tubes for keeping rods from tangling and maintaining better organization. A Hamby Keep Protector, industry-exclusive front and rear aluminum deck grid inserts, and Minn-Kota® 10-amp x 4 bank charger are all standard. The boat rides on a custom Skeeter Built® Trailer with tandem axles.

“No matter if you are a tournament angler or not, the WX2200 is worth a look for the average angler, especially those guys who encounter big, open water.”

In the Midwest, who doesn’t fish big water? The answer is no one, making the WX2200 tough to beat for safety, performance, fishabilty, and value in a multi-species boat.

