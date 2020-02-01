Skeeter’s Premier Swag for the Angler

by

By Amy Lignor

Skeeter Boats continues their legendary commitment to boats and now offers the best angler apparel and accessories. These looks will have you highlighting your fishing passions the “Skeeter” way! Check out all of the great apparel, accessories, and much more!

Show off your “Skeeter”

No matter who you’re buying for, every “Skeeter” family member is “covered.” Are you looking for the ultimate apparel? Start with the head and work your way down! Check out the entire line of Skeeter Caps and find your perfect fit. One of the newest and most popular – the Grey/Red Trucker Cap – is available for only $15.00. But with a pro-model crown and curved visor, this one’s going fast. Also, check out the Skeeter Marlin Hat! The “cool” blue matches the water that calls out to the angler at heart, and with the nylon mesh back and the pro round crown, it, too, is a perfect fit on or off the water.

Great Gear for the Ladies and Kids too!

Want to make the kids cheer? Purchase any youth tee and get one FREE while supplies last. Not to mention, the all-around fashionable hooded sweatshirt can be found from Skeeter that is just for you.

Are you looking for that perfect dry bag? Offering excellent storage capacity, taped waterproof seams, an attached carabiner clip for convenient transport, and more, no angler should ever be without this 100% waterproof bag.

Perfect for the kids in the family that love fishing as much as you do!

Don’t think for one minute ladies don’t have their pick when it comes to the great Skeeter apparel line. Skeeter now has a great line up for women. From the distressed Skeeter hat to the AFTCO® coral hydra performance long sleeve, ladies will be able to enjoy their day on the water in style!

From the Skeeter apparel for the whole family, to the gear, decals, and accessories, Skeeter has everything you want and much more! So make sure to check out the Skeeter Apparel Facebook Page at https://facebook.com/SkeeterApparel/ for daily updates on the next incredible item that’s going on sale. Check out Skeeter Boats website at https://skeeterapparel.com/ to view the full menu of items available. Every day is a Skeeter day, and wearing your own Skeeter Swag makes it an even better day!

This document contains many of Skeeter’s valuable trademarks. It may also contain trademarks belonging to other companies. Any references to other companies or their products are for identification purposes only, and are not intended to be an endorsement.

