Take a break and Get Outside

Use good commons sense during the Coronavirus Pandemic.

By: BFMG Staff

Depending on where you live, you may be sheltering in place or are self-quarantined due to the Coronavirus Pandemic. Certainly, everyone must take caution, practice proper social distancing, and, most importantly, take personal responsibility to make sure all of us do not spread this “scourge” to anyone else.

With the constant bombardment of media, news, and unrelenting updates about the Coronavirus, all need a moment to just take a break to relax. One of the best ways is to simply get outside.

Some may be able to head to the lake or favorite fishing spot or take a hike. Others may be resigned due to the situation to just stepping outside in the back yard or perhaps sitting on a balcony, in order to get a little fresh air and hopefully sunshine. Just taking a few minutes, regardless of where you live, you may see a few birds, wildlife, or perhaps get a chance to relax sitting outside of your “quarantined area.”

Perhaps, spend a little time cleaning your boots, reorganizing your tackle box, or cleaning a few firearms on the back yard picnic table would be an excellent plan to be ready to hit the water or field as soon as you can do so. Besides, as lovers of the great outdoors, we always have something on our list to clean, repair, or pack away. Make the most of the time now to get ready to “go

Using good common sense, understanding the guidelines of social distancing and recognizing the real impact of this health crisis must be practiced, but just getting a little break outside is a good thing…..even if it means just opening a few windows to perhaps let a little fresh air into your home. Frankly, it is just good for the mind, body, and spirit.

Until we meet again on the water, in the woods or on the trail, be safe, healthy, and wise. This to shall pass.

