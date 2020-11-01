“Team Up” with Artomé’s New Affiliate “Travel Sports Teams” Program

by

by Amy Lignor

Artome’s Virtual Art Show is the Perfect Solution for School Systems

Due to COVID, school systems have had to adapt their policies to these changing times, and Artome’s New Virtual Art Show is providing a safe art show fundraising effort and allowing students to learn and be creative all at the same time. Since the format consists of a virtual online show, it also means parents, family, and friends, can see the show and purchase these kids’ absolute “masterpieces” for themselves.

It’s already known far and wide that Artomé is the perfect “partner” for schools and their art programs because of the many tools they have created to support schools and art teachers over the years. Now, with this easily accessible virtual gallery, a new experience has people talking and raving all over the country.

Art Teachers Rave about Artome’s Virtual Art Show

Take Kayla Hays, for example. She recently stated, “Lone Oak Elementary PTO had a wonderful experience with Artomé. Our spring art show was canceled due to COVID, but we were thrilled to have the opportunity to still offer the artwork to our families through a virtual art show. The company’s amazing staff did an excellent job helping us set up our show and sent us all the marketing materials and flyers, and order forms. We are definitely looking forward to our Spring 2021 art show!”

Artemis Bayless, the Desert Willow Elementary School Art Educator, is also thrilled with having Artomé as a partner. “Artomé has been such a great company to work with!! When our show was canceled due to the Coronavirus pandemic, everyone I worked with at Artomé was so kind and flexible, and they helped me put on a virtual show for my school. Either way of doing a show (online or in-person), Artomé makes it easy and professional-looking, so I have more time to plan extras and awards for the students and their families! And I always make some extra money for my art fund, too! I plan to work with Artomé for years to come!”

With all the rave reviews mounting up, now is the time to learn more about Artome’s New Virtual Art Show and discover how they can help your school, students, and allow you to put on a truly unforgettable art event.

Head to www.Artomé.com or, better yet, email Artome directly at info@artome.com for details to learn more about Artome’s Virtual Art Show.