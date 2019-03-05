The Ultimate Fishing Tournament Set to Begin in Key Largo

By

Jimmy Johnson’s 2-Day Billfish Competition!

By Amy Lignor

Everyone who knows the NFL knows that Jimmy Johnson does not only own a passion for winning rings in the stadium—he also has a passion for the sport of fishing. Sponsored by YAMAHA and other truly elite companies in this sport, the competition will be awarding the world’s richest guaranteed purse in Sailfish Tournament History at 1.75 million dollars. Not only that, but the top boat and the top angler will also be bestowed with Championship Rings for being the “best of the best!”

From fish to cash to celebrities, all areas are loaded and ready to go! From March 2nd through March 9th, Jimmy and his celebrity colleagues will fish with the top professional anglers in the country to create exciting days out on the water. Each competitor will do their very best to land in Jimmy’s exclusive “Ring of Honor.”

This is the largest purse in Florida tournament history. Thus far, for the past seven years, Jimmy’s tournament has given away $4 million and awarded 7 championship rings to the winners of this grueling event. With a variety of categories, from Catch & Release to Weighted categories, there is something for everyone to enjoy as the pros set out on the water to retrieve billfish and fun fish to gain the points they need to land it all!

If you’ve never been a part of Jimmy Johnson’s Champion Fishing Week, then you’ve definitely been missing out. Being the host venue for the events, JJ’s Big Chill will provide all participating anglers with gift cards to use throughout the week. Not only can you bask in the beauty of The Florida Keys at JJ’s Big Chill (located at Mile Marker 104, Bayside in Key Largo); you can also take in the breathtaking sunset views of the Florida Bay, and order up the best in waterfront dining, all while cheering on YOUR pick to win that grand prize of $1.75 million!

For more information about the event schedule, accommodations, and how to interact with the tournament via social media sites, head straight to https://jjfishweek.com/ today!

Original Source: Sportsmans Lifestyle.com