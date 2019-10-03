Thomas Waiting Patiently for His Chance at a Forever Home

by

by Denise Carey-Costa

There is no worse feeling in the world than the feeling you are not wanted, or you are the one who everyone overlooks. This is how it feels for Thomas whose short life has been quite turbulent.

Thomas is a sweet, four-year- old male dog who loves people, is very affectionate, knows basic commands and would make an excellent pet. His only flaw; he must be the only dog in the home.

Thomas’s journey began two years ago when he was pulled from a high kill shelter in Hillsborough County, Florida. The group that pulled him also saved two other dogs. One day the money for boarding ran out and the owner of the boarding kennel threatened to send Thomas and the other two dogs back to the shelter if the bill was not paid. The two other dogs were lucky, one was adopted, and one went to a foster, but poor Thomas was left behind with no place to go because he is dog aggressive.

Another rescuer and animal rights activist, Linda Perrigoue saw Thomas and immediately fell in love with him. She took over his care, paid the outstanding bill for his boarding and moved him to a different boarding facility. That did not go well for Thomas; he acted out and bit another dog so he could not stay there.

Thomas is currently in boarding at Kellogg’s Kennel in Saint Petersburg, Florida.

He will be meeting with a new trainer on September 27, 2019 to continue working on his “only dog” syndrome. Linda is hoping this additional training will help make it easier to place Thomas.

Linda has searched all over Florida for a rescue or a private adopter to take Thomas, but because he must be the only dog, this makes it difficult. Thomas does not have many choices left. If no one steps up to adopt him or take him into their rescue, one of the only other options is a sanctuary.

Please help Thomas. He is a truly lovable dog. He is neutered, up to date on shots. He is a good dog and has been waiting so long for someone to give him a chance to prove himself.

There are so many other dogs out there that have been adopted despite having to be the only dog, and they have been loving, loyal companions to their adopters. This should not stop Thomas from being adopted.

Please share his information everywhere. If you are interested in adopting Thomas or are a rescue who will take him in please call 973 342 2500

To fill out an application for adoption use the following form:

https://form.jotform.com/90348952373161

Currently there is a GoFundMe set up to help with the Thomas’s ongoing boarding costs and his training.

Donations can be sent here https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-thomas-get-to-a-sanctuary

Or called in directly to Kellogg’s Kennels 727-526-5507. Please indicate for Thomas.

You can be part of Thomas’s village and help him get the life he has been waiting for and deserves.

This story was first published in Pet Rescue Report.