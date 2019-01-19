By

Tidewater 2500 Carolina Bay Gets a Facelift

By Craig Lamb

The tried and proven Tidewater 2500 Carolina Bay just got better with an all new top option designed so anglers can take their game to the next level.

The option is the Half Tower with a second helm station for digital systems. The feature provides better visibility for spotting cruising pelagics out deep and prized inshore species roaming along beaches.

Tidewater Boats is known for designing boats for serious anglers, with serious features, using luxury appointments you find in a fine yacht. Wrap luxury around a performance hull and you have 2500 Custom Carolina Bay.

Like the name implies, this customized Tidewater is loaded from bow to stern with standard features. Custom goes beyond standard features with 2500 Custom Carolina Bay available with the options available to fit the needs of any discriminating saltwater angler.

This new Carolina Bay is a full-featured high end, a family friendly bay boat with high-performance features. Fishermen will appreciate the open cockpit with abundant storage and plenty of room to move about the cabin to rig up and fight big fish.

2500 Custom Carolina Bay has a centerline of 25′ 2″ and a 9-foot beam. The boat has a fuel capacity of 74 gallons and rates for a maximum of 350 horsepower Yamaha and 400hp Mercury.

Tidewater Boats are designed with distinctive Carolina Flair, setting up the dry ride, to direct waves away from the hull using reverse chines. Tidewater likes to appropriately call that feature the Dry Chine Ride.

Carolina Flair and the Dry Chine Ride are enhanced by another feature adding to the smooth, dry ride. The Corrugated Grid Stringer Vertebra absorbs the shock of waves against the hull in choppy water. Filled with foam to reduce noise and vibration, the stringer system works like a human skeleton to create a rigid, unified construction that tightly secures all of the internal parts. . To ensure a solid, tight fit, every stringer system is customized for each Tidewater model.

Another defining Tidewater feature is the Spray Relief Point. That is the point of impact on the hull deflecting water away from the boat. Multiple SRP areas enhance the characteristic dry ride of the Tidewater.

Composite construction, foam filled hulls, cored decks, and gunwales plus much more quality design, materials and construction are extras that come with the price of a Tidewater.

By taking extra steps not found in most brands, Tidewater has the confidence in providing owners a limited lifetime transferable warranty that covers the hull.

Visit Tidewater Boats.com to Learn More.

Original Source: Sportsmans Lifestyle.com