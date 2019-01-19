By

Tidewater Boats Invites All to the Boat Shows from Winter through Spring

By Amy Lignor

Although the weather outside may not be the best, there are things to do that will brighten up anyone’s day. One of the biggest and most fun is to attend some of the greatest boat shows being held across the country, where you and yours can take a look at some of the amazing crafts that Tidewater Boats creates.

Consumers will tell you that Tidewater Boats is home to some of the most learned marine craftsman in the business. Not a surprise, when you learn that this is a company born in the Midlands of South Carolina, where Marine Craftsmanship is a staple of the economy. With this teams’ extensive knowledge, they continue to succeed at making the best boats that offer you the best value for your money. Being the fastest growing, most popular saltwater boat manufacturers in the industry, Tidewater has historically interwoven the best materials with their skilled labor to produce quality boats.

Their models make up a valued and trusted list to choose from. The Bay Max models; CC Adventure models; LXF; SUV; and, rounding out the list, the Carolina Bay models are guaranteed to make your choice extremely difficult. Giving you everything from room to roam to large fish boxes to dual live wells, lockable rod storages, and gunwale rod holders – just to name a few specialties – there is something for everyone when it comes to choosing a Tidewater boat.

If you wish to give yourself a gift for 2019, making this one of the best years of your life, head out and pick a model that is sure to give you and your family a whole lot of fun.

Beginning in January 2019, check these out:

Hartford Boat Show at Mohegan Sun Jan 17- 20 (Maritime Boat Sales)

Hartford Boat Show at Mohegan Sun Jan. 17 – 20 (Rex Marine)

Cleveland Boat Show Jan 17 – 21 (Castaway Marine)

Daytona Boat Show Jan 18 – 20 (Atlantic Marine)

New York Boat Show Jan 23 – 27 (Blue Marlin & Rex Marine)

Baltimore Boat Show-Baltimore Coonvention Center Jan 24 – 27 (Jims Marine)

Jacksonville Boat Show Jan 25 – 27 (Big Boys)

Mid-Atlantic Boat Show-Charlotte Convention Center Jan 25 – 27 (Foothills Marine)

Charleston Boat Show: Jan 25-27 (Dealers: Duncan’s Boats)

Central Texas Boat & Outdoor Show Jan 25 – 27 (Marine Outlet Inc)

Heading Through February:

Columbia Boat Show: Feb 8-10 (Wilson Marine)

Millers Boat Show Feb. 7 – 10 (Millers Marine)

Mobile Boat Show-Mobile Convention Center Feb. 8 – 10 (Georges Watersports)

New Orleans Boat Show Feb 8 – 11 (Boat City USA)

Boston Boat Show Feb 9 – 17 (Monahans)

Grand Rapids Boat Show Feb 13 – 17 (Anchorage)

Syracuse Boat Show Feb 14 – 17 (RC Congel)

CNY Boat Show Feb 14 – 17 (RC Congel)

New Jersey Boat Sale and EXPO Feb 14 – 17 (Coastal NJ)

Miami Boat Show Feb 14 – 19 (Legacy Marine & Big Boys)

Detroit Cobo Hall Boat Show Feb 16 – 24 (McMachen Boating Ctr)

Richmond Boat Show Feb 15 – 17 (Eds Marine)

Biloxi Boat Show: Feb 22 – 24 (Dealers: Coastal Marine Sales)

Atlantic City Boat Show Feb 27 – Mar. 3 (Coastal NJ)

For the month of March, you can make plans to attend:

Savannah Boat Show: Mar 1 – 3 (Dealers: Matthews Marine)

Orlando Boat Show Mar 8 – 10 (Atlantic Marine)

LA Sportsman Show Mar. 14 – 17 (Boat City USA

Novi Boat Show Mar. 17 – 17 (McMachen Boating Ctr)

Palmetto Sportsmans Classic Mar 22 – 24 (Wilson Marine)

Charleston in Water Show Mar 29 – 31 (Duncans Boats)

Wharf Boat Show in Orange Beach, AL: Mar 29 – 31 (George’s Water Sports)

And as springtime continues, start off the month of April at the Jacksonville In Water Boat Show @ The Landing being held April 2nd & 3rd Jacksonville,Fla. (Big Boys).

To learn more about the models, locate dealers in your area, and keep up with the latest information, head to www.tidewaterboats.com

Original Source: Sportsmans Lifestyle.com