Tidewater Boats to Show at the 78th Miami International Boat Show

By

Check Out Tidewater Boats in the “The Magic City”

By Amy Lignor

It is the 78th year of the annual Miami International Boat Show and Tidewater Boats will be there with several models for you to check out for 2019! With 136,000 people expected to attend, the Miami International Boat Show is located at the former Miami Marine Stadium on Virginia Key from February 14th through the 18th, 2019.

There is one booth you should not miss during your visit, and that is Booth B147. It is there that Tidewater Boats, a company committed to marine craftsmanship and knowledge will be proudly showing key boat models that you will most definitely want to see.

The first is the Tidewater 2700 Carolina Bay with the new 425 XTO Offshore Yamaha Outboard located at the Yamaha Water Slip 260. Tidewater Boats continues to utilize the best designs, materials and the skilled labor to produce a boat loaded with options, performance and is frankly, beautiful. Powered with Yamaha fuel-efficient 4-stroke outboards, the 2700 Carolina Bay provides buyers with tremendous performance and reliability for years to come.

The Tidewater 2700 Carolina Bay is a great family boat too. Whether you’re taking the family out to fish, enjoy the sunset, or running offshore, you will have confidence in Tidewater Boats design, functionality and dependability.

The 2700 Carolina Bay model has a large bay boat with a stepped hull for ultimate performance. This boat is a family-friendly bay boat, with a long list of standard and optional features to choose from in order to meet your specific needs. For example, you may select different top and seating options, hull colors, accents, and electronics.

280 CC Adventure at Night

The second Tidewater model is the 280 CC Adventure on display at Booth B147 and Honda’s in Water Slip F275. Talk about a dreamboat for Miami visitors to view! Designed with luxury, from the yacht style helm station to the backlit aluminum carbon fiber dash panel, wrap-around bow seating with flip-out backrests, and so much more, this is one “Adventure” you will most assuredly want to explore.

​The list of standard features is a long one, with everything from the Sahara Interior to the Yamaha 6YC Information Station, Optimus Electronic Power Steering, and much more. The color options, motor selections…this is one boat that has every option you desire!

The Miami International Boat Show and specifically at Booth B147, you will have an excellent opportunity to learn more about Tidewater Boats, brand, models, and history. Their mission started in 2006, and their commitment was to create the best boat value for the money. Today, twelve years later, Tidewater Boats has developed into one of the fastest growing, most popular saltwater boats in the industry.

Now is the time to invest in your own Tidewater Boat you’ve always wanted and have fun-in-the-sun in “The Magic City” all at the same time!To get more information, you can check out both Tidewater models at https://www.tidewaterboats.com/2700-carolina-bay.html and https://www.tidewaterboats.com/280-cc-adventure.html. And if you wish to explore what the Miami International Boat Show is setting up for you, head to http://www.miamiboatshow.com

Original Source: Sportsmans Lifestyle.com