Tidewater Earns Respect With Marine Industry Partners

by Capt. Ted Lund

Over the past several years, Tidewater Boats has been moving to the front of the line in the boat building industry with innovative new designs and offering custom-built quality boats at production-boat prices. Their innovation and commitment to quality is earning the respect of not just boaters, but also other industry manufacturers and OEM vendors like Gem Products, Inc., also known as GemLux.

The privately-held, Jacksonville, FL-based manufacturer has been producing the highest-quality stainless steel marine components for 54 years. If the name sounds familiar, chances are that’s because your boat has their creations on it — whether its hinges, cleats, steering wheels, carbon fiber outriggers, cup holders, rod holders and more.

GemLux knows a thing or two about innovation. The company has been awarded numerous patents in the United States, European Union, and Asia-Pacific markets.

And Tidewater has gained their attention.

Marcus Perry is a sales account manager for GemLux and has been dealing with Tidewater from the start.

“We try to build a relationship with our manufacturers where if they have a problem that needs to be solved, they come to us first,” says Perry. “They know that we can build the product that will solve their problem and make your day on the water better.”

Tidewater came to GemLux when they introduced their new, offshore center consoles.

“Tidewater wanted to mount their outboard engines on a branded, high-polish, stainless steel transom plate,” says Perry. “So we went about designing and creating it for them. The final design that they settled on is in use today on all of their larger boats.”

That’s not surprising, considering that Tidewater uses GemLux hardware almost exclusively.

“From the cleats to the hatches our products are all over the Tidewater Boats,” says Perry. “Tidewater’s team is always looking for the best high-end components to build their boats. That’s why they come to us.”

One of the things that impresses Perry the most about the South Carolina-based boat builder is its commitment to quality.

“I’ve known Chris Martin, Tidewater’s GM for more than ten years,” says Perry. “He came over and really jump-started the Tidewater Brand. Their focus has been on growing production while maintaining the highest quality. When you look at these boats, it is very impressive, especially considering they are trying to build more than 30 boats a week.”

And the innovation continues.

Perry said the company is constantly tweaking current designs and unveiling new ones. During that process, they’ll often contact GemLux for help and hardware solutions.

“One of Tidewater’s engineers, Chris Downs, called me for help in sourcing hardware for a new design on the companies side-entry door not too long ago,” says Perry. “They know that if we don’t have the right option for them, we’ll design and produce something specific to meet their needs. That’s the kind of working relationship we try to develop with all of our industry partners and that is definitely the type of relationship we have with Tidewater Boats.”

For its part, GemLux is proud to be affiliated with Tidewater.

“They are building an incredible product in a very competitive category,” says Perry. “With the combination of quality, value, fit and finish, there is a lot of bang for the buck in a Tidewater Boat.

For more information on Tidewater Boats, visit www.tidewaterboats.com. To learn more about GemLux, visit www.gemlux.com. The company will also be launching a new website and blog this spring.

Original Source: Sportsmans Lifestyle.com