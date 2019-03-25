Tidewater Elite Redfish Tournament Kicks Off This Weekend

By

By Capt Ted Lund

The 2019 Tidewater Boats Elite Redfish Tournament Series, presented by Yamaha Outboards, takes to the water in Grand Isle, LA with the Frogg Toggs Kick-Off Classic starting today, Thurs., Mar. 21.

During the three day event (the first of four in the series) 32 teams from as far away as North Carolina are vying for a potential $150,000 in cash and prizes, including a Tidewater 2110 Bay Max powered by a 200-HP Yamaha Outboard, and McLain tandem-axle trailer as well as a place in the championship. At the end of the 2019 season, winners will have their names engraved on the Tidewater Legacy Trophy.

Competitors enjoy a unique two-angler team format during the tournament. The same two teammates that begin the event must finish the event. Once the tournament starts, no substitutions, alternates or fishing alone are allowed. Teams fish for a five-fish per-day limit and are allowed to keep four fish between 16- and 27-inches. The fifth fish may be up to 30 inches in length, allowed under Louisiana fishing regulations. All teams fish two days, except in the event of severe weather.

“After the first two days, the top five teams compete on the third day with a film crew,” says Malone. “They’ll be featured in our television series on the Discovery Channel later this year.”

Teams finishing in the top 50-percent qualify for the championship, scheduled for Dec. 6-8 in South Padre Island, TX.

Tournament producer Pat Malone said he’s excited for the ninth season of the Tidewater Elite Redfish Series.

“We couldn’t ask for a better partner in our events than Tidewater Boats,” says Malone. “They are truly concerned about promoting our sport and conserving our resources, not just selling boats. But the boats are the best I’ve seen with regards to design and finish work.”

Malone says the same is true of Yamaha Outboards.

“Yamaha has been with us since the start in 2010,” says Malone. “Not only do they manufacturer reliable, clean-running, high-performance outboards, but they are a leader in marine conservation causes and recreational fishing issues.”

Due to the nature of redfish fishing, Malone says Tidewater’s Bay Boats are a perfect match. The popular species is found in shallow inshore waters from Brownsville, TX to Hatteras, NC.

“Tidewater’s Bay Boats can fish skinny water thanks to a shallow draft, but also run big water to get to them because of their wide beam.”

One of the things Malone believes draws competitors, sponsors and fans to the Elite Series events is its commitment to live release.

The G-Juice Redfish Experience is a 10×10 holding pool, treated with G-Juice livewell conditioner to help promote the healing and recovery of the tournament-caught fish. It offers a one-of-a-kind interactive experience for fans to come face to face with redfish.

“We boast a more than 92-percent live-release rate with all of our fish,” says Malone. “At our weigh-ins, fans can enjoy the G-Juice Redfish Experience and observe all of the fish caught as they recover prior to release. Then we release them back into their natural environment.”

In addition to Tidewater Boats and Yamaha Outboards, other sponsors include Frogg Toggs, TH Marine, Power Pole, and Waterloo Rods and Check-It Stik.

For more information and a complete event schedule, visit www.theredfishseries.com. Fans can also watch the Elite Redfish Live Weigh-In Presented by Waterloo Rods on Facebook.

Tidewater Boats is a leading manufacturer of the high-quality bay and center console boats based in Columbia, SC. For more information or to locate a dealer near you, visit www.tidewaterboats.com

About the Location: Known for some of the best redfish fishing in the country, Grand Isle, LA is located in Jefferson Parish. The narrow barrier island on the Gulf of Mexico is also known for its outdoor activities, as well as Grand Isle State Park, which features trails, campsites, and a fishing pier.

Original Source: Sportsmans Lifestyle.com