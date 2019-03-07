Tidewater Pro: Capt. Brad Taylor

By

by Capt. Ted Lund

It’s hard to imagine a guide with a more diverse schedule than Tidewater Boats professional, Capt. Brad Taylor.

During the Spring and Summer months, you’ll find him leading clients to trophy striped bass and crappie on Lake Murray near Columbia, SC. During the Fall, he heads down to the Low Country to stalk alligators, sometimes reaching as much as 14 feet in length. Year round, he’s also guiding clients to catfish, carp and other popular species with a bow.

That diversity is one of the many reasons that Taylor chose the Tidewater 2410 Bay Max.

“I really love the balance of this boat,” says Taylor. “At 24-feet, 10-inches, it is a big boat and has the ride of a big boat. But it fishes like a much smaller boat. It does everything I need it to do.”

In addition to balance, Taylor love’s the 2410 Bay Max’s stability, a result of its beamy 9-foot width.

Brad Taylor with a Striper

“I can get 3 or 4 anglers on one side, and you barely notice it,” says Taylor. “That’s especially helpful when we are fishing multiple lines for crappie, bowfishing or when stalking gators.”

Another aspect of fishability that Taylor credits with making the Tidewater 2410 Bay Max one of the best boats he’s ever fished is its low profile.

“We deal with a lot of high-wind conditions, and that can really make the fishing tough,” says Taylor. “The 2410 Bay Max is very agile in the wind. You hardly even notice the effect of the wind on it, whether trolling or fishing vertically. It sits very low in the water for a boat of this size, but the gunwales are still high enough, so passengers feel comfortable.”

Sliding a 13-foot monster reptile over the side is when he truly appreciates the low profile. Taylor prefers to sight the gators at night, then shoot them with a crossbow and dispatch them per South Carolina regulations. But then what?

“We can get everybody together and slide a big gator right over the side,” says Taylor. “It’s really amazing how versatile this boat is. No matter what I am doing, the Tidewater 2410 Bay Max never lets me down.”

The ride was another consideration for Taylor, and he credits his 300-hp Yamaha four-stroke outboard and hydraulic jack plate in that category.

“I never have to think twice about making a long run across open water,” says Taylor. “Even on rough days, the boat has a very comfortable, dry ride.”

Regardless of which model Tidewater he’s run, Taylor says that the company’s attention to detail from the design stage through the build and rigging process is unparalleled.

“A trolling motor is really key to all the types of fishing that I do,” says Taylor, who is currently running the Minn Kota Ulterra 112. “Tidewater has done all the research and design work, and they know what works on these boats and how to install it. The whole boat really is turnkey when it is delivered, based on your specifications.”

Taylor also sees several other factors that continue to draw him to the Tidewater name.

“This is definitely a performance-oriented fishing boat, but it offers a ton of different functions,” says Taylor. “In my mind, Tidewater offers the most versatility for families and fishing. They also retain high resale value making it easy to upgrade every couple of years. The Tidewater lineup is one of the most versatile boats I’ve ever fished. I just can’t stress that enough.”

Because of Tidewater’s interest in constant innovation and improvement, Taylor says boat owners — whether first-timers or veterans — won’t be let down.

“Day-in, day-out, it is incredible how these boats perform,” says Taylor. “But Tidewater has done all of the research and work, so you don’t have to. All you have to do is get out on the water and enjoy. It’s a slam dunk from my perspective. The best of all worlds for what I do. Regardless of what you are doing, Tidewater does not disappoint.”

For more information on the innovative Tidewater 2410 Baymax or the entire lineup of Tidewater boats, visit www.tidewaterboats.com.

Original Source: Sportsmans Lifestyle.com