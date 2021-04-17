Twin or Tri-Toon Hulls? Are All Pontoons the Same?

by

The Safety and Control of Today’s Pontoons



Thinking about getting a new boat this year? Pontoon boats are the pinnacle of luxury and stability for unmatched comfort and safety. But more than just a floating party boat, new hull designs make pontoon boats solid performers for your favorite tow sports or simply going fast. The question is are three tubes better than two? We took a look at Manitou, a true disrupter among pontoon brands. Manitou offers a number of hull options and floor layouts that give you all the luxuries of entertaining without sacrificing performance. Using their boat configurator on manitoupontoonboats.com, we’ve taken the guesswork out of choosing the right setup for your memory-making machine.

The Safety and Control of Today’s Pontoons – Traditional Pontoons

Twin-tube pontoons offer incredible value. The Aurora LE twin tube is one of the most accessible boats in the Manitou product line and is perfect for families that want to cruise on the lake or take a dip in the water and splash around. Its twin-hull and shallow draft make it ideal for beaching on a sandbar. If you are looking for more of an ultimate fishing platform, check out the Manitou Aurora LE Angler. The beamy, twin-tube design provides incredible stability; allowing anglers to move around the boat while keeping rocking to a minimum. The Angler model offers plenty of seating forward and aft, a wide platform for ample room to cast, and enough storage to keep all your gear secure and organized.

The Safety and Control of Today’s Pontoons – The Tri-toon Advantage

By simply adding a third tube to a pontoon, it will make the boat more stable and buoyant on the water. But it does very little, if anything, to improve the handling or performance. Boat manufacturers have attempted to make their tri-toons perform more like a V-hulled boat by using a wider center tube on their boats. This may get their boats to bank at slow speeds, but they handle erratically at planning speeds. Without a V-shaped hull, pontoons have very little rise. To correct this, some manufacturers have added reverse chines or negative angled lifting strakes. That may improve lift; but make for a jarring ride.

The Safety and Control of Today’s Pontoons – Manitou LX SHP The Ultimate Sport Pontoon

Manitou has solved this by doing more than just adding a third tube bolted to the deck. Their patented and proven V-Toon technology was engineered to optimize performance, beginning with the size and precise positioning of the center tube. The center tube is positioned 1.25-inches lower than the outside tubes, which results in a 5.25-inch differential between the bottom of the center tube and the bottom of the outside tubes. It’s this precise positioning, along with strategically placed positive angle lifting strakes, that results in the exact degree of deadrise and water displacement needed to simulate the standard v-hull. The optimal angle of the hull’s surface deflects energy created by wakes and waves – this also ensures dynamic lift. As a boat accelerates, forces increase between the surface of the hull and the water. With the right amount of speed and angle of the surface, a boat will plane, or lift to the top of the water. This means a Manitou performance hull, found on the VP and Sport Handling Package (SHP) models, will heel into a turn like a racecar on a banked track. As speeds increase, the natural ability of a hull to heel becomes increasingly important, not only for comfort but safety.

Manitou further enhanced its performance models by adding molded fiberglass components, which gives the hull a luxurious feel without significantly adding weight. Integrated splash guards provided maximum durability. The Barracuda nosecones on each tube are designed to withstand higher speeds and rougher water, with thicker aluminum and pressed stiffeners to reduce buckling and stress. The extra extruded cross members that tie the whole hull together make the Manitou hull one of the strongest on the market.

If you’re thinking about getting into a pontoon this year, consider where and how you are going to use your boat. If you want to take family and friends around the lake, the value Aurora LE Twin Tube might be the right boat for you. If you’re looking for a comfortable and stable fishing platform, the Manitou Aurora LE Angler Twin Tube has storage space, livewells, and plenty of seating for your next adventure. If you are looking for the absolute thrill of a high-performance “go-fast” boat that serves up the nimble maneuverability needed for tow sports; without sacrificing the stability and safety that a third hull provides, the Manitou performance hull models, like the LX SHP is made just for you.

