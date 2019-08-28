Vero Beach Historical Ghost Tour, September 6

by

Date: September 06, 2019

Time: 7:00 pm

Join us as we walk through time and uncover the history of Vero’s beachside. During the tour, hear tales from the past and stories of paranormal evidence gathered at sites by the Florida Bureau of Paranormal Investigation and guests from previous tours. This is NOT a tour with staged events to frighten guests.

This is a walking event. Guests should wear comfortable shoes and clothing appropriate for the weather. Tour lasts approximately 2 hrs. In the case of inclement weather, please call our number between 6pm and 6:30pm for possible cancellation.

Venue

Driftwood Resort

3150 Ocean Dr.

Vero Beach, FL 32963

Contact:​ 772-633-3955

Website: https://www.paranormalfbi.com/