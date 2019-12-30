Vero Beach Winter Arts & Crafts Expo, January 11 – 12

by

January 11 – January 12, 2020

Join us at the unique 4th annual Vero Beach Arts & Crafts Expo! Enjoy nearly 120 arts & crafts booths with one of a kind hand made creativity and inspiration everywhere you look!

You also get to enjoy the Home & Remodel Show that is part of this event and just steps away with another 100 booths! Artists & Crafters’ will be from all over Florida and beyond to share their passion for the arts, crafts and the human spirit with you! Enjoy live music, foods, adult beverages and love of the arts & crafts! Spend the day at this beautiful event and meet amazing people and new friends.

Venue

Indian River County Fairgrounds

7955 58th Ave

Vero Beach, FL 32967

Website: https://www.artandcraftexpo.com/