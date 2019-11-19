Vero Vino Wine and Food Festival, November 23

by

Date: November 23, 2019

Time: 4:00 pm

The 2019 Vero Vino Wine & Food Festival will again transform the Heritage Center into the ambiance of art deco meets historic quaintness. Enjoy international and domestic wines as well as craft beers that are uncompromisingly selected for their excellence.

Wyld Thyme Catering’s mesmerizing lamb chops and goat cheese stuffed dates will headline a magical list of hors d’ouevres from Chef Travis Beckett. Chef Lori of Sweet Creations will deliver a delicious bakery display featuring her popular dark chocolate infused lollipops and the Indian River Charter Jazz ensemble will return for a second year to provide their unique style of upbeat entertainment.

Vero Vino’s primary benefactor is the Education Foundation of Indian River County, whose Regional Science & Engineering Fair has been the catalyst for developing critical thinking skills in students since 1992 and their additional programs that improve math skills, reading comprehension even robotics and aeroponic gardening influences students from K-12th grade. The festival will also continue to produce its “Have Piano will Duel” summer concert series which promotes young musicians interested in jazz.

Tickets are only $50 and includes everything.

The Festival is sponsored in part by Dr. Debra Brown, Mr. Norman Wells, Vatland Auto Group, Dale Sorenson Real Estate, VeroBeach.com and Florida Shutters.

Venue

The Heritage Center

2140 14th Ave

Vero Beach, FL 32960

Website: https://www.verovinofestival.com/