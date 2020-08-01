VIRTUAL REALITIES REALLY DO EXIST IN BELLINGHAM

by

Getting busy in Bellingham is really easy to do

It certainly gets challenging to find places and events around Washington State to attend due to the Covid-19 situation. Regardless if you believe the numbers or not, the reality in many cities across the state are playing it a bit “safer” and conducting many events in a more “virtual” setting.

Beautiful and Fun!

If you live in the Bellingham area, then perhaps checking out a few “ideas” at https://www.bellingham.org/event-calendar/ might be worth a little of your time. There are several “virtual events” listed plus a few “in-person” events as well that might be of interest. A virtual event is better than no event…besides, you can “relax and chill” at home will attending too!