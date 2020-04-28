by

What better way to practice a little social distancing than catching a few fish!

Time for a different form of “Social Distancing” around my house finally came to fruition. The weather has been great, dogwoods are blooming, and there is no way another day fishing was going to be missed. Besides, I decided this was an excellent time to spend a little time with my son as well.

My son Evan turned 19 a couple of days ago, and after several years of not really spending as much time on the water or in the field since he has had other interests as all young men do, he stated he really wanted to go fishing.

After checking the regulations, local “social distancing rules” and just about everything else I could, I planned a quick morning trip to one of my favorite lakes to catch a few crappies since it was permissible to go. It is difficult to imagine, but yes even in my boat, keeping six away is possible. We never had to confront another person, always kept our distance, and rest assured, not many anglers are on the water to worry about getting to close to as well.

Evan Shepard and one of many crappies caught practicing social distancing.

We had a ball, and it was the perfect break needed to get back on the water. More importantly, just spending a little time with Evan since he is out of college during this “pandemic” and home attending classes online was needed. The best time was we were able to enjoy being outside, providing him a chance to resurrect his interest in catching a few fish and “catch up” about life a little bit.

Check your state’s regulations, and use good common sense, make sure your local Fish and Game Department has no issues with anglers hitting the water and if you are able, to go fish! It was the perfect food for the soul during this difficult period. Besides, the fried crappie will not be bad either!