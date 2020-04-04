Yamaha Marine “Right Water” Initiative and Conservation Effort

by

Protecting our watersheds and oceans today for future generations to enjoy!

Yamaha Marine is a dedicated advocate for the conservation and preservation of our waterways for everyone to enjoy today as well as for future generations. Yamaha Marine has established a dedicated foundation to meet these objectives appropriately named “Right Waters.”

Yamaha Pro and Professional Bass Angler Ish Monroe are assisting with getting the message into the market about Yamaha’s “Right Water” foundation. Check out this video to learn more about this fantastic initiative from Yamaha Marine.

Right Waters is dedicated to assisting with clean up and prevention of water pollution, invasive species such as Asian Carp, and habitat restoration projects. The first pilot program is located on Georgia Coast, focusing on the cleanup plastics, trash, and other items to ensure shorelines and waterways are clean for today and in the future.

Everyone needs to recognize; it takes years for plastics, aluminum can and paper products to dissolve in our environment. Anglers and boaters should secure their trash and set an excellent example for others to follow. Plus, items such as Styrofoam never fully break down. In addition, trash in our freshwater waterways can make it to our oceans as well, causing massive issues for our water, wildlife, fish, and environment. The following video explains more about the importance of Yamaha’s “Right Water” foundation and mission.

