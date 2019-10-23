by

Yamaha Marine’s Strong Commitment to Waterways Conservation

By Craig Lamb From far away, they look like ordinary pontoon boats. Get closer, and you will discover something is uniquely different about these pontoons. Comfortable, plush lounge seating, spacious storage compartments, and all of the family-friendly amenities that go with entertaining are missing.

What’s up with that? Pontoon boats are meant for good times on the water with family and friends, and even fishing. These special vessels have a specific purpose, and making fishing better for the future is the mission. The pontoons belong to the fleet of Bassmaster® Yamaha Live Release boats that support B.A.S.S.® events across the country. If there is an event organized and manned by B.A.S.S. staff, you can bet one or more of the release boats will be on site. B.A.S.S. high school, collegiate, and the Bassmaster Opens and Bassmaster Elite Series—up to 40 events in all during a year—are supported by the B.A.S.S. and Yamaha Marine conservation effort.

Catch and Release Creates Strong Bass Populations

It is part of a greater effort that began in 1972 when B.A.S.S. started the catch-and-release format that is mainstream today. The effort pays off with a 95 percent live release record that has remained consistently in that number since B.A.S.S. began using the release boats. B.A.S.S. has four of the specially rigged boats that are outfitted with four pontoons, which are needed due to the weight of water and tournament-caught bass carried aboard. The boats are 25′ overall with beams measuring 8′ 8″. The boats are powered by 115 horsepower Yamaha Four Stroke Outboards. What makes the boats distinctly different are the holding tanks, which replace all of the usual interior pontoon boat amenities. The large-capacity tanks have four compartments, each with 150-gallon working capacity. Each compartment has a freshwater inlet to fill, and a micro-bubble oxygen diffuser that is connected to an oxygen bottle and flow-meter system. B.A.S.S. takes at least two release boats to a tournament, and more if necessary, based on how good the fishing is expected to be. The reason is to avoid overcrowding in the holding tanks to maintain just the right amount of fresh, oxygenated water until the fish are released back into the water. Yamaha Marine's support of the live release boats is tied to its new Yamaha Rightwaters™ initiative. "Yamaha Rightwaters is fighting to protect our most precious and essential natural resource – water. It will embody all of our company's conservation initiatives, as well as become a platform for many plans the company has in store to improve water resources," explained Martin Peters, Yamaha Marine Division Manager, Government Relations. "Through Yamaha Rightwaters, we will continue to fight to improve habitat, control invasive species and support scientific research," continued Peters. "In addition, we will focus on removing marine debris, specifically plastic. Rightwaters is an umbrella for what we have long done and for all the projects we are inspired to do." Yamaha has a long history of natural resource conservation. Within the last five years alone, Yamaha has given support to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, the Kenai River Sportfishing Association, WoundedNature.org, the Pacific Marine Mammal Center™, the Provincetown Center for Coastal Studies, OCEARCH, the National Aquarium®, and the Clearwater Marine Aquarium®. In addition, Yamaha vigorously supported the Save Our Seas Act, S. 3508, on Capitol Hill. The act was signed into law on Oct. 11, 2018.