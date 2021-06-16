Yamaha-Powered Family Creates Lasting Bonds Fishing Together

by

News from Sportsmanslifestyle.com

Power Pay Program Sweetens Tournament Win for Father/Daughter Team

For Guy Engebretson, fishing is one of life’s focal points and an activity that continues to draw his family closer together. The Wisconsin-based angler and his wife Angela started taking their children, Cole (18) and Julia (15), fishing as soon as they were old enough to safely spend time on the water. Their regular outings on big water over the years created a passion for fishing in addition to multiple opportunities for uninterrupted family bonding.

“We’ve been fishing for walleye and bass together since the mid 2000s and are now on our fourth Yamaha outboard,” said Engebretson. “I figure we’ve covered at least 12,000 miles together covering Green Bay, Lake Winnebago and the Mississippi River in just the past four years. That’s about half-way around the world! One of the best parts is just exploring and finding new places we’ve never seen – and I wouldn’t trade a single second. Those times we’ve shared on the water created some of our best family memories.”

The family also competes together, typically as a two-angler father/son or father/daughter team. Guy and Cole won an AIM® Weekend Walleye Series tournament in 2017 and, this April, Julia and her dad, fishing in their 2021 Skeeter® WX2060 powered by a Yamaha VF250, won the AIM Weekend Walleye Series tournament on Lake Winnebego in Winneconne, Wis. In addition to the $8,000 grand prize, the team took home an additional $750 in Yamaha Power Pay bonus money. Registered Power Pay participants since 2020, the Engebretsons have earned $3,250 through the contingency program to date.

“When we learned about Power Pay, registering was a no-brainer for us,” said Engebretson. “We own Yamaha outboards, we compete in tournaments using those outboards. Why not use the product we know and trust to earn a little extra during the tournaments? It was a simple decision that paid off quickly.”

During the AIM® tournament, Julia served as the appointed “reeler” and Guy took on the role of “netter.” Together, they brought 15.43 pounds of walleye to the scales to secure the win.

“We started at the I-41 bridge and drifted back through. The river funnels down into one area and there’s good structure and current. The fish can just sit there and let the food come to them,” Engebretson said. Working as a team, they concentrated on wherever they could find good rocks, trolling both up and downstream.

“It was a cold morning, and it was slow for us, but we just kept working through and never caught a lot of fish. It was one here and one there,” he said. “We knew going in we had a pretty good bag and we actually got to town a little early and caught our last fish in town with just a few minutes left. We didn’t need it but you never know on Winnebago. We thought we’d be at least in the top five and had our fingers crossed we’d get a win.”

For Engebretson, the meaningful win underscores the significance of the time they spend on the water as a family.

“Our fishing and boating trips improve our communication, teaching us how to put away our phones for a while and enjoy our time together,” said Engebretson. “Julia was eager to fish with me in this tournament, and that was important to me, very precious, that I could do it with my kids. Now Julia won with me and that’s a very special moment that I’ll never forget. I can’t wait to get out and compete with her again.”

For Julia, fishing with her family will always be a favorite pastime, in and out of competitive tournament settings.

“Fishing is something that no matter what, makes you feel happier. We have this thing on the family, where anytime someone wants to go out and enjoy the weather or needs a break from work- we go on a ‘family fish day,’” said Julia. “Everyone goes, even Indie (our 3 year old dog). We enjoy each other’s company, make a stop for ice cream and catch MONSTER walleyes. Some of my best childhood memories are in the boat.”

Without doubt, the Engebretson family memories on the water will continue for many years to come.

For more information about the Yamaha Power Pay Program, visit yamahapowerpay.com. Y