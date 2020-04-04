by

Yamaha Pro-Angler Mike Iaconelli Discusses Proper Prop Care

A great educational video to assist you in caring for your outboard’s prop

Yamaha Pro Angler Mike Iaconelli discusses four key points in this great video to properly check your prop on your Yamaha outboard with Ry Landry from Yamaha US Marine Business Unit.

Bass fishing tournament pros spend a ton of time on the water in a variety of conditions, from high water, stump fields, submerged islands, and backwater areas. Normal wear is always a concern in addition to striking an object that can damage the performance of your prop. Not only can this cause additional cracks, but perhaps even throw a blade off the prop, which can be a significant issue on the water. Even something as simple as fishing line wrapped around the propeller can cause considerable damage to seals behind the prop and create real problems to your outboard.

Most of these issues can be avoided with a little effort and inspection of your prop. After all, most anglers spend the majority of their time checking and maintaining their engine, but often forget to check the prop. This can be a costly mistake!

Check out this great video and learn more about Yamaha Pro Angler Mike Iaconelli’s 4 points you should make as a part of your regular maintenance check to make sure your prop is performing efficiently and safely.

Visit Yamaha Outboards.com and see the entire 2020 line of outboards. Plus, visit the Yamaha Maintenance Matters information and learn more about the proper care of your Yamaha Outboard today. Join the fun with other anglers and boaters today by checking out the latest news, events, and information at Yamaha Outboards Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

