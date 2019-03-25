Yamaha Pro Leads Lake Chickamauga Cleanup

By

By Capt Ted Lund

Bass anglers young and old have a chance to join legendary tournament bass fisherman and Yamaha Team Pro Ish Monroe for a cleanup of Lake Chickamauga on Sunday, April 7. In Dayton, Tenn.

The cleanup is the final installment of the Tennessee River Grand Slam Cleanup, which is part of Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful’s four-cleanup effort in the Great American Cleanup.

“I’ve been fishing competitively for over 20 years and believe in conservation,” says Monroe. “We have a great opportunity to help clean up Lake Chickamauga. I am going to be there and try to do my part, and I hope you’ll come out there and do your part, too.”

A signature event of Keep America Beautiful, the Great American Cleanup engages more than 1.5 million volunteers in more than 20,000 communities nationwide each year.

Living Lands & Waters will support this cleanup in Dayton, bringing plate boats to transport volunteers and debris removed from the river and shorelines. In addition, the Major League Fishing field will be on the water cleaning up and identifying possible hotspots for the upcoming tournament.

Volunteers will receive a free lunch from the Dayton Boat Dock, and Marina provided by Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful. The cleanup and event will be featured in a two-hour television show that will air later this year on Discovery Channel.

Stage Four of the MLF Bass Pro Tour begins Tuesday, April 9. As in all Bass Pro Tour events, the Tennessee River venue will feature seven hours of daily live stream coverage during each competition day, with free access to the real-time broadcast found at www.MajorLeagueFishing.com.

For more information or to register for the Lake Chickamauga cleanup, visit www.keeptnriverbeautiful.com/dayton or email kathleen@keeptnriverbeautiful.com.

Original Source: Sportsmans Lifestyle.com