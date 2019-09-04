by

Yamaha Pro Spencer Deutz Holds Youth and Family Fishing Event at the Seventh Stop for the Masters Walleye Circuit

This year marks the ninth year that Yamaha Pro Angler Spencer Deutz has been promoting the sport of fishing through education and outreach. Spencer and his wife Carly have been traveling the Midwest on a free youth and family fishing clinic tour. The duo has completed over 100 events and educated thousands of aspiring anglers since 2011.

Spencer traveled to Devils Lake, ND to host the National Professional Anglers Association (NPAA) Youth and Family Fishing Clinic following the MWC weigh-in. It was a rainy day but that didn’t stop 34 young anglers from wanting to improve their fishing skills.

The 34 future anglers learned how to stop the spread of Aquatic Nuisance Species by the message “Clean, Drain and Dry.” This was the focus of the clinic as adult zebra mussels were recently found in Lake Ashtabula which is just 100 miles to the south of Devils Lake. The kids also learned on water safety, fish identification and much more. Spencer also introduced Project Future Angler to everyone in attendance.

Project Future Angler is sponsored by Yamaha Outboards and with this, one young aspiring fisherman or woman will win a trip to the 2020 NPAA Annual Conference held January 3rd-4th in Wisconsin Dells, WI. The winner will have the opportunity to meet the best professional walleye anglers in the country as well as receive their own customized professional fishing jersey. Also included will be an NPAA Future Angler membership, conference fees, two nights lodging and a $100 gas stipend. To enter the giveaway, the future angler must write an essay on what they learned during the clinic and how they can help stop the spread of ANS. Essays will be sent to Spencer and the winner will be chosen early November.

Following the clinic, each participant was given a rod/reel combination and a future angler t-shirt courtesy of the National Professional Anglers Associations (NPAA) Future Angler

Foundation (FAF). To end the clinic, all the future anglers had their picture taken in front of Spencer’s 2019 Ranger 620FS powered by a 2019 Yamaha VF250XA.

Deutz, the NPAA and the FAF would like to thank the Masters Walleye Circuit and Grahams Island State Park for granting the use of their facilities to host this event.

Volunteers for the event included: Ron Deutz, Chris Holte, and Brettle Brigham. For more information, contact Spencer Deutz @ 701-361-2521

Deutz’s Sponsors Include: Yamaha Outboards, Ranger Boats, Luther Family Buick GMC of Fargo-Moorhead, Blackfish Gear, Optima Batteries, VisionBANK, Moritz Sport and Marine, Off Shore Tackle Company, Northland Tackle, and Airwave Pedestal.

