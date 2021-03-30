YAMAHA RECOGNIZED FOR EXCELLENCE IN CUSTOMER SATISFACTION

by

Yamaha’s U.S. Marine Business Unit accepted the 2021 National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA®) CSI Award for excellence in customer satisfaction in five categories including Outboard Engine, WaveRunner®personal watercraft, and Jet Boat as well as for Yamaha’s boat companies Skeeter® and G3® Boats. Yamaha has received this recognition in the Outboard Engine category every year since the award’s inception in 2001, an achievement no other outboard manufacturer can claim.

“The CSI Award speaks to the core of our commitment to customers – exceptional experiences on the water,” said Ben Speciale, President, Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit. “We share this recognition with our boatbuilder and dealer partners who worked hard to exceed customer expectations during a year of challenges and high demand for marine products. Looking forward, we pledge to continue to uphold the highest standards in customer service and satisfaction.”

NMMA® launched its Marine Industry CSI Award Program in 2001 to provide boat and engine manufacturers with an independently measured, cost-effective tool to help improve customer satisfaction in the boating industry. The program allows participating manufacturer companies to monitor customer satisfaction on an ongoing basis and to create benchmarks in the industry.

The National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA®) is the leading association representing the recreational boating industry. NMMA® member companies produce more than 80 percent of the boats, engines, trailers, accessories and gear used by boaters in the United States. The association is dedicated to industry growth through programs in public policy, market research and data, product quality assurance and marketing communications.

Yamaha Marine products are marketed throughout the United States and around the world. Yamaha Marine U.S. Business Unit, based in Kennesaw, Ga., supports its 2,400 U.S. dealers and boat builders with marketing, training and parts for Yamaha’s full line of products and strives to be the industry leader in reliability, technology and customer service. Yamaha Marine is the only outboard brand to have earned NMMA®’s C.S.I. Customer Satisfaction Index award every year since its inception.

