YAMAHA RIGHTWATERS™ SUPPORTS CONSERVATION PROCLAMATION, RAISES AWARENESS FOR INVASIVE SPECIES

Yamaha Rightwaters and other leading conservation groups kicked off National Invasive Species Awareness week by signing a National Conservation Proclamation highlighting the importance of invasive species awareness and recognizing May 15 as National Clean Drain Dry® Day.

“During the last year, millions of new boaters and anglers purchased boats, fishing licenses and equipment in search of safe outdoor activities. Educating this new audience about invasive species and the Clean Drain Dry® conservation practices is an important part of protecting marine resources and the future of outdoor recreation,” said John O’Keefe, Senior Specialist, Government Relations, Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit. “Invasive species are preventable; their spread can be slowed by giving every craft a thorough inspection before and after entering a waterbody. National Invasive Species Awareness week and the Clean Drain Dry® Day remind boaters that everyone needs to do his or her part.”

Fishing and boating generate 300 billion dollars to state and local economies, which use that revenue to fund habitat restoration, stocking and other conservation efforts. Invasive species pose a direct threat to local economies and natural resources by reducing biodiversity, water quality and impeding access for recreation. The National Conservation Proclamation and Clean Drain Dry® Day make recreational users aware of the simple steps to help prevent invasive species spread.

“I want to thank Yamaha Rightwaters for making the commitment to join us in support of invasive species awareness. A unified voice is always stronger, and I look forward to working more closely with our industry and community stakeholders,” said Pat Conzemius, President & CEO of Wildlife Forever®.

The Clean Drain Dry Initiative™, designed nationally, implemented locally, is a national campaign to educate outdoor recreational boaters about how to prevent the spread of invasive species. National supporting organizations include: American Sportfishing Association®, Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies®, Bass Anglers Sportsman Society, Boat US® Foundation, CD3, Major League Fishing®, Marine Max®, Marine Retailers Association of the Americas, National Marine Manufacturers Association®, National Professional Anglers Association, North American Invasive Species Management Association, Recreational Boating and Fishing Foundation, Rep Your Water, Wildlife Forever®, Wired2Fish® and Yamaha Rightwaters.

Click here to learn more about invasive species prevention from Yamaha Pro Mike Iaconelli.

Yamaha Rightwaters is a national sustainability program that encompasses all of Yamaha Marine’s conservation and water quality efforts. Program initiatives include habitat restoration, support for scientific research, mitigation of invasive species, the reduction of marine debris and environmental stewardship education. Yamaha Rightwaters reinforces Yamaha’s long-standing history of natural resource conservation, support of sustainable recreational fishing and water resources and Angler Code of Ethics, which requires pro anglers to adhere to principles of stewardship for all marine resources.

Wildlife Forever’s mission is to conserve America’s fish and wildlife heritage through conservation education, preservation of habitat and management of fish and wildlife. Wildlife Forever® is a 501c3 non-profit dedicated to investing resources on the ground. Recent audits reveal that 96 percent of every dollar supports award-winning conservation programs. Join Today. To learn more about Wildlife Forever®membership and conservation programs, visit: www.WildlifeForever.org .

Yamaha Marine products are marketed throughout the United States and around the world. Yamaha Marine U.S. Business Unit, based in Kennesaw, Ga., supports its 2,400 U.S. dealers and boat builders with marketing, training and parts for Yamaha’s full line of products and strives to be the industry leader in reliability, technology and customer service. Yamaha Marine is the only outboard brand to have earned NMMA®’s C.S.I. Customer Satisfaction Index award every year since its inception.

