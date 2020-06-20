Yamaha & Skeeter Bass Pro Angler Hunter Bland discusses Life Jackets

by

It is time to get out on the water & safety comes first!

Yamaha & Skeeter bass Pro Angler Hunter Bland discusses the importance and different types of life jackets in this great video! Dedicated to safety on the water, Hunter outlines a few facts about the importance of life jackets as well as features that you should consider depending on your “on the water” activities.

As Hunter explains, one of the most important consideration is making sure the life jacket you purchase is certified by the U.S. Coast Guard. Plus, confirm that the life jacket is not only the right length and meets an individual’s weight categories for proper fit. A life jacket that fits properly can save your life!

Beyond the standard foam-filled life jackets, Hunter explains the differences between this category of life jackets as well as automatic inflatable like jackets that will properly inflate if you fall from a watercraft into the water.

Depending on whether you are in a canoe, paddleboard, kayak, or outboard power high-performance boat, there as several different types and styles of life jackets that may best suit your needs for a fun and safe day on the water.

The weather is warming up, and now is a great time to spend your days on the water cruising, fishing, skiing, or tubing with family and friends. The most important first step to enjoy your time on the water is to think about safety first and make sure everyone on board has a properly fitted life jacket.

Check out more great videos, information, and the entire line of 2020 outboards from Yamaha today! Join their Facebook or Twitter to share in the fun, news, and additional information from Yamaha Outboards!