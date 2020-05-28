Yamaha’s Ben Speciale Earns Eddie Smith Award

by

Ben Speciale is the 2020 recipient of the Eddie Smith Manufacturer of the Year award, the highest industry honor for conservation given by the Center for Sportfishing Policy, nation’s leading advocacy organization for saltwater recreational anglers.

The Eddie Smith Manufacturer of the Year award was established in 2012 in recognition of marine industry leaders with an extraordinary commitment to conservation.

“Ben cares deeply about the marine industry and understands the importance of marine conservation for the future of recreational boating and fishing,” said Dean Burnett, Chief Sales, and Marketing Officer, Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit. “He is a true visionary, positive leader and deserving recipient of the Eddie Smith award. I’m proud to call him a colleague and friend.”

Ben joined Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A., in 1987 with Yamaha Marine Parts and Accessories. Over the years at Yamaha Marine, he held positions in marketing and promotions. Ben left Yamaha for four years to serve as New Fishing Production Manager at Fenwick Fishing Tackle in Huntington Beach, Calif. and returned to Yamaha in 1996 in strategic planning and financial operations. He was promoted to Vice President, Operations, and Planning in 2005.

During Ben’s tenure as Vice President, Yamaha outboards received a number of design and innovation awards from the marine industry and national media. Yamaha Marine is the only outboard brand to brand to have earned NMMA®’s C.S.I. Customer Satisfaction Index award every year since its inception.

Under Ben’s leadership, Yamaha launched Rightwaters™, a conservation and sustainability initiative that champions environmental stewardship and supports marine habitat restoration, invasive species control, and scientific research. The mission of Rightwaters is to improve the quality of our boating and fishing waters and ensure a healthy marine ecosystem for generations to come.

Yamaha Marine Past President, Phil Dyskow, was the 2013 recipient of the Eddie Smith Manufacturer of the Year award.

