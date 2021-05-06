Yamaha’s Boating Academy

by

News from Sportsmanslifestyle.com

By Capt. Dave Lear

It was a natural fit. The need for social distancing and public safety coincided perfectly with a boating and fishing lifestyle as families flocked to the water over the last year or so. Record boat sales were the result, and many of those were first-time buyers. But owning and operating a boat is different from a car. That’s why the Yamaha Boating Academy, a video series explicitly geared towards novice boaters, was developed. The series is designed to help new owners become more familiar—and comfortable—running a boat, trailering, launching and loading, learning etiquette, and other nuances associated with boat ownership.

“Interest in recreational boating and fishing increased substantially in 2020 as people looked for new ways to enjoy time with family and friends outdoors,“ says Dale Barnes, the marketing division manager for Yamaha Marine Engine Systems. “As a result, there are many new boaters on the water. Now is the perfect time to provide them with basic tips and safety information that will keep everyone safe during the prime boating season.”

Host and angler Tyler Anderson covers the basics every boater should know during the short instructional videos. Topics include driving basics, docking, maritime knots, boat cleaning techniques, ramp procedures, boating terminology, trailering tips, and others. A pre-and-post check trip checklist is also suggested to make sure nothing is overlooked during an outing.

“We’ve learned that many new boat owners are afraid to ask basic questions,” Anderson explains. “But without this kind of fundamental knowledge, time on the water can be stressful or even dangerous. The Yamaha Boating Academy aims to equip novice boaters with the information they need to really enjoy their new purchase.”

“As a US Coast Guard licensed captain for 24 years, I applaud Yamaha Marine for offering these easy-to-watch video classes,” Capt. Dave Lear adds. Lear is a retired saltwater guide and has tested hundreds of boats for the top marine magazines over the last two decades. “I’ve seen plenty of misadventures during my many years on the water, and much of it is due to a lack of knowledge or limited experience by the operator, from ramp escapades to potentially dangerous crossings or unsafe handling. These instructional videos will help shorten the learning curve for novice boaters, and it wouldn’t hurt many ‘Old Salts’ with a refresher or two. Time spent on the water is priceless, so tools like these from the Boating Academy that enhance the experience for new owners are certainly worthwhile.”

The Yamaha Boating Academy series is available now on yamahaoutboards.com.

