by

Access A Heat Source You Did Not Know You Had For Warm Hands

Whether you are working a topwater bait at dawn or braving a blizzard on a late-season deer hunt, keeping your hands warm is vital to your personal comfort as well as your ability to function efficiently and effectively. Conventional gloves – even gloves made with the latest fabrics and insulation – help but they also create problems with sensitivity and dexterity.

With the introduction of their radical new FIR-SKIN T+ Gloves, Yooneek Products blasts basic hand coverage and warmth into the 21st century. Titanium particles in the thin, 4-way stretch fabric stimulate the body’s own Far Infrared Ray (FIR) to generate warmth, accessing a heat source most people did not know they had.

Unlike standard thermal insulations that only capture radiated body heat, far-infrared heat penetrating the hand and helps expand and dilate peripheral blood vessels and improve circulation. Far infrared energy keeps hands warmer longer and fingers flexible. The boosted circulation also reduces fatigue and accelerates the recovery of tired muscles.

The FIR-SKIN T+ 320 peach fabric gloves’ with 4-way stretch design snugly cradles the hand. The form fit matches the rugged but thin fabric translates to superior dexterity, dexterity to operate reels, handle line and lures, or delicately stroke a trigger. The ingenious FIR-SKIN T+ Full-Finger Glove design includes special Touch Screen tips on index fingers and thumbs that allow the wearer to operate a cell phone or iPad. A wide stretch wrist band secures the glove and blocks cold breezes.

Additionally, Yooneek FIR-SKIN T+ Gloves provides Anit-UV SPF 50+ protection year-a-round from the harsh sun. The FIR-SKIN T+ fabric is anti-bacterial, so odor is never a problem.

Yooneek FIR-SKIN T+ Gloves provide perfect hand coverage in cool or moderately cold weather. In the bitter cold, they are the ultimate liner for conventional insulated gloves.

A superior driving glove, Yooneek FIR-SKIN T+ Gloves are the perfect gift for anyone. The come in Full-Finger ($29.99) and Half-Finger Gloves ($24.99) styles and are available at amazon.com or go to yooneekproducts.com