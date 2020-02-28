Yooneek Soft-Sided Reel Case

February 24, 2020 by

 

Yooneek Soft-Sided Reel Case — Safe, Secure, Organized

 

The innovative new Reel Case from Yooneek resolves a multitude of problems angler face
by providing a safe, secure organization for valuable reels and spools.
Yooneek Soft-Sided Reel Case — Safe, Secure, Organized     The innovative new Reel Case from Yooneek resolves a multitude of problems angler face by providing a safe, secure organization
A soft but rugged 3-mm neoprene case cradles reels in six elasticized interior pockets that
accommodate spools/reels up to four inches in diameter and most common baitcasting reel sizes.
Reels are protected from the dings and scratches that occur in transit to fishing grounds and can
be quickly accessed when the action heats up.
Yooneek Soft-Sided Reel Case — Safe, Secure, Organized     The innovative new Reel Case from Yooneek resolves a multitude of problems angler face by providing a safe, secure organization
The Yooneek Reel Case will perform in extreme weather and the toughest conditions. Keeps your reels free from dust, dirt,
mud and fish slime won’t affect it, and it cleans up in a snap.
 
A double-sided, padded center divider pocket provides an extra layer of protection as well as room
to organize lines, leaders, shooting heads, flies and other essentials. On simple day trips, the Yooneek
Reel Case is just the right tool to stow a reel, a spare spool or two, a few fly boxes and essential gear.
Yooneek Soft-Sided Reel Case — Safe, Secure, Organized     The innovative new Reel Case from Yooneek resolves a multitude of problems angler face by providing a safe, secure organization
The Yooneek Reel Case measures 12 inches by 6.5 inches by 3 inches deep. A 22-inch nylon zipper secures
the whole system. Double pull tabs are grip-able even when hands are wet. A 4-inch web loop handle simplifies
attaching it to a gear bag or backpack.
 
The perfect gift for any serious angler, The Yooneek Reel Case Get it Here: http://bit.ly/2ve3msL.

Filed Under: Fishing, Outdoor