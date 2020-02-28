by

Yooneek Soft-Sided Reel Case — Safe, Secure, Organized

The innovative new Reel Case from Yooneek resolves a multitude of problems angler face

by providing a safe, secure organization for valuable reels and spools.

A soft but rugged 3-mm neoprene case cradles reels in six elasticized interior pockets that

accommodate spools/reels up to four inches in diameter and most common baitcasting reel sizes.

Reels are protected from the dings and scratches that occur in transit to fishing grounds and can

be quickly accessed when the action heats up.

The Yooneek Reel Case will perform in extreme weather and the toughest conditions. Keeps your reels free from dust, dirt,

mud and fish slime won’t affect it, and it cleans up in a snap.

A double-sided, padded center divider pocket provides an extra layer of protection as well as room

to organize lines, leaders, shooting heads, flies and other essentials. On simple day trips, the Yooneek

Reel Case is just the right tool to stow a reel, a spare spool or two, a few fly boxes and essential gear.

The Yooneek Reel Case measures 12 inches by 6.5 inches by 3 inches deep. A 22-inch nylon zipper secures

the whole system. Double pull tabs are grip-able even when hands are wet. A 4-inch web loop handle simplifies

attaching it to a gear bag or backpack.